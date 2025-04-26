iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,319 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

