iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,349,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,628,000 after purchasing an additional 100,243 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

