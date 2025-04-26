iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,473 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 245,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,760 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

