iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,289 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 700,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 675,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

