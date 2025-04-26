iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

