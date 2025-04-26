Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.