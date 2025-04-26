Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 330.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 69.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $472.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.