Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Decreased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $247,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $514.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.42. The company has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.39 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,454 shares of company stock valued at $18,564,027 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.