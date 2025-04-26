Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Intel Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

