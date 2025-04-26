Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 909,482 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.