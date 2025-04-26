Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,136 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,025,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

