Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in Shopify by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $6,105,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify from $144.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

