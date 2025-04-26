Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,843,045,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $408,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,250. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $11,786,613. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $265.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.26. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.