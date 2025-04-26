Insider Selling: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Sells 694,445 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab sold 694,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,190,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,505,076.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $737.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,440.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

