Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Purchases $27,531.66 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 29,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,531.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,445,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,758,484.24. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of CCO opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $504.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 202,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 823,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

