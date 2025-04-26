Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.06. Independent Bank shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 9,541 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IBCP shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBCP

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 408.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.