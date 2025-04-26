IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

