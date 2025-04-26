IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,945 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

