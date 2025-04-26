IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $430.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

