IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

