IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 629,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

