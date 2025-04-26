IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,836,000 after buying an additional 1,310,704 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,556,000 after buying an additional 833,291 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,048,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,982,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $32.27 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

