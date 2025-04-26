IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $537,000 in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,348,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 281,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $28.30 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

