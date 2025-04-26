Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 10.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 11,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 134,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

