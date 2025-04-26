Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $34,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.73.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total transaction of $2,138,091.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,076,025.12. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,513 shares of company stock valued at $66,183,631 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

