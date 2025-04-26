Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 38,830 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of SEI Investments worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $48,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $42,548,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348,112 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,702,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,710,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

