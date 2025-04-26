Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $44.33 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.64% of BorgWarner worth $44,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 107,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

