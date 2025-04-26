Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $31.11 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $31,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.8 %

COIN opened at $209.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 3.65.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $22,973,200. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $2,246,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,970 shares of company stock valued at $38,672,615. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $328.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.65.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

