Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of SBA Communications worth $42,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBAC stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

