H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

