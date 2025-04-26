Howard Fu Sells 1,480 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $88,829.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,374.08. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Howard Fu sold 1,216 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $74,589.44.

On Friday, March 21st, Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,539.13.

On Friday, March 14th, Howard Fu sold 1,190 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $79,730.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Howard Fu sold 2,642 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $203,566.10.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00.

NYSE PCOR opened at $63.80 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $227,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 237.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

