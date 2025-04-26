Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

HTBK opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

