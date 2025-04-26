HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 219,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224,106 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HEICO by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 100,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $247.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.15. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $205.82 and a 12 month high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

