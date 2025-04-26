Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Hasbro stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,269,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,960,000 after buying an additional 2,427,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

