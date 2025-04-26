Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $113.33 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $114.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

