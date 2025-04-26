Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $18,044,000. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,896,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Bank of America lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $327.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.82 and its 200 day moving average is $332.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

