Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 437.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,072 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 119,362 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

