Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 245,909 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 267,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 142,321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 200,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 107,587 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $18.06 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

