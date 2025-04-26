Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 381.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $3,198,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 148,128 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,066,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,587,000 after purchasing an additional 859,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

