Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Director Christopher J. Krug Acquires 70,000 Shares

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) Director Christopher J. Krug purchased 70,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,933.81. This trade represents a 46.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of GREE opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 2.25% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

