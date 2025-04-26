GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,108,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,724,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$25.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Featured Stories
