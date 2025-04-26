Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,540,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 98.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 17,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 278.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

