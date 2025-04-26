Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 6,968 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $85,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,558,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 431,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $995,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,634.56. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

