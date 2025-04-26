Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $90.23 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of LPL Financial worth $90,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $314.54 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

