Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $112.82 Million Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,839 shares during the quarter. Knife River makes up about 1.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.96% of Knife River worth $112,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Knife River by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $92.46 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Knife River

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.