Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,590 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 6.65% of OneWater Marine worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 267.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEW. Baird R W downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 3.7 %

OneWater Marine stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $243.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

