Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 296.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,803 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of FTAI Aviation worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

FTAI opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.24. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $181.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

