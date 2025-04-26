GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE KEYS opened at $143.98 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.
Keysight Technologies Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
