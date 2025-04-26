GeoWealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSEP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $12,363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $44.18 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $777.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

