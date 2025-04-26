GeoWealth Management LLC Has $57,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.